There was an interesting sight in the skies over Findlay on Tuesday afternoon; three Apache helicopters.

A big thanks to the pilot of one of the three Apache helicopters that landed at Findlay Airport for fuel after a training exercise in Utah for giving WFIN an up close look before they took off to New York.

At the end of the video they fly over Lake Cascades and the WFIN Studios on the south end of town.

Very cool!