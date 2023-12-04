Apartment Building Move To Cause Street Closures

Traffic will be affected on some Findlay streets as crews move an apartment building.

A developer is moving the apartment building that was previously on Grand Avenue near the YMCA to West McPherson Avenue to serve as the bones for a new apartment project.

The move, according to officials, will take place between 9 and noon on Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will assist with traffic.

The route the building will take is west on East Lincoln Street, South on South Main Street, and then west on West McPherson Avenue.

The city says the building move will cause expected street closures on East Lincoln Street from Blanchard Street to Main Street, on South Main Street from Lincoln Street to McPherson, and on West McPherson from South Main Street to Summit Street.

People are being asked to avoid those streets from 9 to noon Tuesday as crews move the building.

The Findlay City Planning Commission previously approved the site plan for a 16-unit apartment building.

The plan that was approved for the apartment building on West McPherson Avenue was downsized from the original plan.

Initially, the plan called for a 24-unit apartment building on the south side of McPherson Avenue a little east of Hurd Avenue.

However, that plan needed a variance to increase the allowed total units from 16 to 24, but the Board of Zoning Appeals voted against granting the variance.

The three-story apartment building will be located in the 300 block of West McPherson Avenue, east of the AEP substation.