Apartment Building Rezoning Request Approved

A new apartment building that’s planned for Findlay cleared another hurdle.

In July, The Findlay City Planning Commission approved plans for a three-story, 24-unit apartment building on West McPherson Avenue.

The building would be located on the south side of McPherson Avenue a little east of Hurd Avenue.

The planning commission approved the plans with conditions.

The conditions are that the site gets approval by city council to be rezoned from O-1 Office/Institution to M-2 Multi-Family High Density, and that variances are provided from the Board of Zoning Appeals to increase the allowed total units from 16 to 24 and the reduction in parking from 53 to 41.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, council approved the rezoning of the site from O-1 Office/Institution to M-2 Multi-Family High Density.

Next, the site needs variances from the Board of Zoning Appeals to increase the allowed total units from 16 to 24 and the reduction in parking from 53 to 41.

The Board of Zoning Appeals next meets on August 10th at 6 p.m.