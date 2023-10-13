Apartment Building Site Plan Approved

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the site plan for a 16-unit apartment building.

The plan that was approved for the apartment building on West McPherson Avenue was downsized from the original plan.

Initially, the plan called for a 24-unit apartment building on the south side of McPherson Avenue a little east of Hurd Avenue.

However, that plan needed a variance to increase the allowed total units from 16 to 24, but the Board of Zoning Appeals voted against granting the variance.

The three-story apartment building will be located in the 300 block of West McPherson Avenue, east of the AEP substation.

The developer plans to move the apartment building on Grand Avenue near the YMCA to McPherson Avenue to serve as the bones for the project.