Wyandot County Public Health has announced that the state will hold 3 Covid-19 mass vaccination clinics in April. Two will be held at the Carey school, the first on Tuesday, April 6th,and the second on Tuesday the 20th. The thirdevent will be held in Sycamore at the Event Center.

Registration for the vaccinations are being accepted through the state Covid-19 vaccination portal http://GetTheShot.coronavirus.ohio.gov