Area 11th Graders Participate In Mock Interview Day

Raise the Bar Hancock County held a Mock Interview Day to prepare students for future success.

It was held at the Old Mill Stream Centre on the Hancock County Fairgrounds and included 11th graders from Cory-Rawson, Liberty-Benton, and Van Buren High Schools.

Susan Allen, Career Network Coordinator at Liberty-Benton High School, says the students did great and thanks the local business community for their tremendous support of the event.

The event was designed to provide the approximately 275 students with hands-on experience in a professional interview setting, preparing them for future endeavors.

The Mock Interview Day is the pilot initiative of a comprehensive K-12 workforce preparation program developed by the Business Advisory Council to set the stage for a brighter, more empowered workforce.