Area Businesses Honored For Safety Achievements

Dozens of Findlay and Hancock County businesses have been recognized with safety awards.

Details are in the following news release from the Findlay – Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.

50 area businesses and organizations were honored for their safety achievements by the Hancock County Safety Council, a program of the Findlay – Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, and co-sponsored by the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Division of Safety & Hygiene. Through its relationship with Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, more than $60,000.00 was reinvested in the Findlay-Hancock county area business community in 2019 to continue efforts for providing safe work environments.

Special Awards were presented to businesses accumulating at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without a lost-time injury. Businesses working for the entire year without a lost-time injury or illness were awarded the 100% Award and Group Awards were given to companies with the lowest incident rate in each group. Achievement Awards were presented to companies decreasing their incident rate by at least 25 percent from the previous year.

The following recipients excelled in their field in one or more of the award categories:

50 North

Black Swamp Area Council 449 BSA

Blanchard Valley Hospital

Blanchard Valley Residential Services

Bodie Mechanical Services Inc

Charles Construction Services, Inc.

City Apparel

City Dry Cleaning

City Uniforms and Linen

Crushproof Tubing Co.

Custom Staffing – Findlay

Davis & Newcomer Elevator

DNC Hydraulics

Findlay City Schools

Findlay Country Club

Findlay Products Corporation

Findlay Warehousing Co., Inc.

FindlayHancock County Chamber of Commerce

FMT, Inc.

Fresh Encounter Inc.

FriendsOffice

G.S.W. Manufacturing, Inc.

Garlock Brothers Construction, Inc.

Great Scot, Inc.

Hancock County

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Helms & Sons Exc.

Helms Construction, Inc.

HHWP Community Action Commission

Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County

Hyway Trucking Company

JK-CO, LLC

Kan Du Group Inc.

Kirk Bros. Co., Inc.

Kirk Bros. Masonry, Inc.

L & H Bulk Services, LLC

Legacy Farmers Cooperative

Molten North America Corporation

Nissin Brake Ohio, Inc.

Premier Material Concepts

Pride Transportation Co., Inc.

Prism Propane

ROKI-AMERICA Co., Ltd.

Rowmark, LLC

Sparks Commercial Tire, Inc.

Stearns Companies LLC

TH Plastics, Inc.

The Doepker Group, Inc.

TJD Industrial Cleaning & Maintenance, Inc.

Vorst Custom Cabinets

Hancock County Safety Council is a program of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored by the Bureau of Workers Compensation, Division of Safety & Hygiene. Our focus is to increase awareness of a safe environment in the workplace.

For information regarding enrollment in the Hancock County Safety Council and eligibility requirements for the discount program, contact the FindlayHancock County Chamber of Commerce at 419.422.3313, or email [email protected]