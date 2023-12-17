Area Cemeteries Participate In Wreaths Across America Day

Wreaths Across America Day was Saturday and events were held at several area cemeteries.

During the event wreaths are placed at the graves of Veterans and the volunteer placing the wreath speaks the Veteran’s name aloud.

Sherri Garner Brumbaugh, President of Garner Trucking, is the coordinator of the Findlay event at Maple Grove Cemetery.

In the video below, Sherri tells us that 2,100 wreaths were placed at Maple Grove Cemetery this year, an increase of 600 from last year.

More than 4,000 wreaths were placed at the seven area cemeteries participating this year.

The mission statement of Wreaths Across America is Remember, Honor, Teach.

REMEMBER our fallen Veterans, HONOR those who serve, and TEACH your children the value of freedom.