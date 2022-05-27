Area Colleges/Universities Receive Purple Star Award

More than 30 Ohio colleges and universities are being recognized for supporting students with military backgrounds.

Governor DeWine and state education officials announced the first group of colleges and universities to receive the Collegiate Purple Star Award.

“Congratulations to the 33 schools chosen as the first Collegiate Purple Star campuses! Thank you for being examples of Ohio’s proud tradition of honoring our servicemen and women,” DeWine said.

“With these Collegiate Purple Star Award designations, service members, veterans, and military-connected students are able to pursue higher education knowing that their school has the necessary support system and guidance to help them find their next steps.”

Schools honored with the Collegiate Purple Star Award include Tiffin University, Owens Community College, Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo.

Learn more about the award and see the full list of recipients by clicking here.