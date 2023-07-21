Area Fire Departments Awarded Grants

Some area fire departments received some good news regarding grants they applied for.

The Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District says it has been awarded a $661,904 grant through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

The grant money will be used to replace one of their engines.

The volunteer fire district said this is their second award with Ohio First Responder Grants.

The Vanlue Fire Department says it was also awarded an AFG grant it applied for.

They will be receiving a $50,000 grant which will be used to purchase a Cascade System, which is a compressor and fill station, allowing them to refill all of their air bottles for their self contained breathing apparatus air packs.

“This is a huge purchase for our department, to which we will receive tremendous benefits from. I want to thank Mickey Smith with Ohio First Responder Grants and his staff for all of their time and assistance in preparing and submission of our grant application!” said Chief Mark Price.