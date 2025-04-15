Area Organizations Holding Second Chance Event

(From Welcome to a New Life)

Welcome to a New Life, in collaboration with FOCUS, the Hancock County Judicial System, and the Family Resource Center, is proud to present the 4th Annual Second Chance Event on Thursday, April 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The event will be held at St. Mark’s The DOCK, located at 800 S. Main Street in Findlay.

In recognition of Second Chance Month, this event is dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with criminal convictions and promoting opportunities for redemption, reintegration, and personal growth, as well as resources for the children and family members of such individuals.

Judge Routson will serve as the event emcee, leading the program with messages of hope, accountability, and community collaboration.

Attendees will enjoy a complimentary lunch generously provided by Heavenly Pizza.

The event will also feature dedicated time for networking and live podcast recording, giving participants a platform to share their stories, connect with resources, and be part of the broader conversation on second chances.

This is a free, public event and all are welcome to attend.