Area Schools Receive Purple Star Designation
The Ohio Department of Education announced that 171 Ohio schools are receiving the Purple Star Designation as members of the Purple Star Class of 2024.
Purple Star schools show a significant commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces.
97 new Ohio schools received the esteemed award for the first time, and 74 schools earned a renewal after three years as dedicated Purple Star schools.
Among the area schools receiving the designation are Liberty-Benton High School, McComb Local Schools, and Vanlue High School.
See the full list by clicking here.