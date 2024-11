The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue on Friday with a trio of games on your local radio stations.

Liberty-Benton (10-1) will play at Liberty Center (11-0) on WFIN.

Ottawa Glandorf (6-5) will play at Shelby (11-0) on 106.3 The Fox.

McComb (8-3) will play at Sycamore Mohawk (9-2) 100.5 WKXA.

All games are on Friday November 8th with a 7 p.m. kickoff.