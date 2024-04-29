Arlington Craft Show And Village-Wide Garage Sales

(From the Arlington Beautification Committee)

Arlington Beautification is taking over the Arlington Community Garage Sale!

We will continue to combine it with the Spring Shoptacular in the Park.

The events will be May 17th (10am-6pm) and May 18th (9am-4pm).

The Beautification Shoptacular Craft Show with 25+ vendors and Food Trucks will all be set up in the park!

The past few years, these events have been very well attended.

Register your garage sale by May 3 to join the fun!

Register at the link below, $10 to be part of the maps and advertisement.

Arlington is the place to be May 17 & 18!