Arlington School Evacuated Due To Possible Gas Leak In Area

The Arlington Local School District said the school had to be evacuated due to a potential gas leak in the area.

The decision to evacuate the school on Friday morning was made in collaboration with the gas company.

The school district said students were assured that the evacuation was not in response to any imminent danger.

The school district said the issue was remedied after a short while and students were able to resume their school day.

“We are proud of our staff and students for their tremendous response,” said the Arlington administration.