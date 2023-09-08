Arlington Students Injured In Crash On I-75

Some Arlington students were injured when the school bus they were riding in was involved in a crash on Interstate 75 Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Arlington Local Schools bus was southbound on I-75 when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck near North Baltimore.

The pickup truck that hit the bus then went off the road and caught on fire.

The driver fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody.

The school bus had 26 students on it and six were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The school bus was transporting Arlington’s junior high football team, according to WTOL-11.

The team was returning to Arlington, in Hancock County, after playing Elmwood in Wood County.