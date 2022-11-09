Arlington Voters Approve Income Tax/Bond Issue For New School

Voters in the Arlington Local School District approved an income tax and bond issue for a new school at the polls on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Hancock County Board of Elections show the measure passing by a vote of 1,070 to 663.

The new school will replace the village’s current school building, which is more than 100 years old.

Ahead of the election, we spoke with School Board member Rachel Gerber about why the new school is necessary.

Rachel says they’re excited to move the school location and have purchased about 40 acres of land behind the school for the new building.

The school district says the income tax would cost residents with a $50,000 income an annual $250 increase, and the bond issue would cost a homeowner $346.50 annually for each $100,000 of home value.