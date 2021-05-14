Armed Forces Day Celebration At Hancock County Fairgrounds

One of the biggest military shows in the country is happening in Findlay this weekend.

The Findlay Show – 34th Armed Forces Day Celebration runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

We had the pleasure of chatting with Phil Marshall on Friday afternoon.

Phil was a rescue pilot in the war until he was shot and couldnt return to action.

Hes part of a group raising money for a ‘National American Huey History Museum’ and for $100 you can become a member and get a ride in his Huey.

Also, a big thanks to John Cheney II, Commander of the Findlay Military Association, for showing us around.

Listen to our conversation with John below, and below that is video of Phil and his Huey.

The Findlay Show – 34th Armed Forces Day Celebration runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning at the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Get more details by clicking here.