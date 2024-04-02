Armed Individual Engages Deputies In Standoff
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a mentally disturbed individual armed with a firearm engaged deputies and officers in a standoff.
It happened at an address on Redwood Drive in Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park in Liberty Township on Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the combined efforts of deputies and Findlay police officers de-escalated the situation and the male put down the firearm and was transported for mental health assistance.