Armes Family Cancer Care Center Entrance Closing For Renovations

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

The Armes Family Cancer Care Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will close its front lobby entrance for renovations on Monday, December 9.

the closure will last approximately 30 days. During this period, patients will need to use alternate entrances.

Construction is taking place to fully renovate the front lobby and patient check-in area. This is the latest phase of renovations of the entire facility, which are underway to ensure a brighter future for AFCCC patients and the community.

The field of cancer care is ever-evolving, and the large project will incorporate the latest medical technology and design to ensure BVHS patients receive the best care and experience. Once construction is complete, the center will have nine new exam rooms, eight new infusion chairs, an expanded pharmacy, an expanded lab, a new advanced linear accelerator, and a fully renovated front lobby and patient check-in area.

In addition to advanced technology and equipment, the renovated cancer center will offer improved privacy and comfort. The team at the AFCCC is committed to keeping disruptions to a minimum and remains dedicated to patient care.

Patients should use the front entrance, and park in the front lot, to visit the following physicians and providers: Dr. Omar Al Asad, Dr. Ike Onwere, Dr. Derek Thomas, Dr. Sandra Hazra, Mara Hummel, APRN-CNP, and Brian Jones, APRN-CNP. This entrance is also recommended for patients coming to infusion therapy appointments (with or without a lab appointment) and those coming solely for a laboratory appointment.

Patients should use the back entrance, and park in the back lot (behind the building), to visit the following physicians and providers: Dr. Stephen Lutz, Dr. Ankit Modh, Dr. Sharon Cole, Dr. Anjalika Gandhi, Dr. Adam Walter, and Mary Beth Brown, APRN-CNP. This entrance is also recommended for patients coming for radiation therapy treatments.

A map can be found at https://www.bvhealthsystem.org/media-center/news-article?news=2066

Anyone with questions can call 419.423.5522.

For more information on cancer care at Blanchard Valley Health System, please visit bvhealthsystem.org/cancer