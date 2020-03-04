Arnold Sports Festival Scaled Back Due To Coronavirus

Officials say the annual Arnold Sports Festival will not be canceled but will be scaled back to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Governor Mike DeWine and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced that the competition for athletes would take place as planned, but the trade show and expositions will be canceled.

Ticket holders will still be able to attend the Arnold Classic World Bodybuilding Championship finals since it is held in an arena-style setting, which minimizes the risk of spreading a virus.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says health takes precedence. “We would never choose making money over people’s health,” Arnold said.

Schwarzenegger said he looks forward to seeing everyone at the bodybuilding finals Saturday night.

Columbus Health officials will also be screening athletes attending the event, including when they arrive at John Glenn International Airport.