Arnold Sports Festival To Screen Athletes For Coronavirus

(ONN) – Concerns about the coronavirus are on the rise in central Ohio days ahead of the Arnold Sports Festival.

Thousands of athletes from 80 countries will be in Columbus for the huge event.

Doctors say they’ll make sure all athletes are screened before they compete, just in case.

“There’s some questions we’re going to ask them about risk and about symptoms,” said Dr. Bryan Ghiloni with Mount Carmel Health Systems.

“And if we need to we’ll measure temperatures and have to make some decisions.”

The Arnold Sports Festival runs March 5th through the 8th in Columbus.