Arraignment Hearing Held For Teen Charged In Fatal Shooting

The arraignment hearing was held for a Findlay teenager accused in a fatal shooting in May.

Peyton S Howard, 18, pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter, both first-degree felonies, as well as having a weapon against a court order and tampering with evidence.

His bond was set at $250,000.

The arraignment was held via Zoom because Howard is being held at a juvenile facility for a previous violation.

On May 26, the Findlay Police Department received a call that a male had been shot in an alley off of the 100 block of Howard Street.

The male, 18-year-old J’vion Zimmerman of Port Clinton, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS where he died from the gunshot wound.

Howard was 17 at the time of the alleged shooting and his case was bound over from juvenile court to Hancock County Common Pleas Court earlier in the month and he was indicted.

Court records show a pretrial hearing is set for October 18.