Arrest Made In Connection With Findlay Stabbing

The Findlay Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing from over the weekend.

Police say Carson T. Fuqua, 51, of Findlay, was arrested on a charge of felonious assault and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center.

He’s accused of stabbing 40-year-old Elijah B. Miller, who was found suffering several stab wounds at 344 Midland Avenue at 4:20 Sunday morning.

Miller was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was in stable condition after surgery.