Art Van Findlay To Become Rettig Furniture & Mattress

Art Van Furniture has announced that it’s closing all of its corporate stores.

A liquidation sale for those locations will begin on Friday.

However, the franchise location in Findlay will remain open, in fact the owner has big plans in store for the location.

Owner Tony Rettig says they are rebranding the Art Van Findlay location on U.S. 224 into Rettig Furniture & Mattress.

“I’ve been selling furniture in Findlay for almost 39 years now, and I plan to continue to do that for quite some time to come,” Rettig told WFIN News.

Rettig says he’s excited about the rebranding they’re undertaking.

“Art Van had some nice products but I think that when we get done with our rebranding you’ll see a lot of new and exciting things at Rettig Furniture & Mattress.”

Rettig Brothers Furniture became Art Van Findlay in 2014 when Rettig was approached with an opportunity for a standalone franchise.

He encourages people to check out their Facebook page for updates as they go through the rebranding process.

“To all of our faithful customers, we will be open for business as usual.”

He says anyone with furniture on order from Art Van Findlay will have their orders delivered and serviced by Rettig Furniture & Mattress.