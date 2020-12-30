Assistance Still Available For Ohio Liquor Permit Holders

Governor DeWine says more than 5,100 eligible on-premises liquor permit holders have not applied for state assistance through Ohio’s Bar & Restaurant Grant Program.

Of the $38.7 million the state originally set aside to support liquor permit holders, more than $12 million hasn’t been claimed.

The governor says each active on-premises liquor permit (as of 10-23-20) is eligible for $2,500 per location.

He says the funding isnt competitive, and the money does not have to be repaid.

The governor points out that more than just bars and restaurants have eligible liquor permits.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, sports and concert venues, and even some hair salons are eligible for the funding if they have a liquor permit.

People are encouraged to visit http://businesshelp.ohio.gov to apply.