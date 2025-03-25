Assistant Director Named For Bluffton Organizations

The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) and the Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs (BCE) are pleased to announce the appointment of Rene Gabriel as Assistant Director. In this newly established role, Ms. Gabriel will support both organizations in their missions to foster economic growth and entrepreneurial development within the Bluffton community.​

Ms. Gabriel brings a wealth of experience in business development, community engagement, and organizational leadership. Her background includes significant achievements in strategic planning and program management, which align seamlessly with the objectives of both the BACC and the BCE.​

The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce serves as a central hub for local businesses, providing networking opportunities, resources, and advocacy to promote a vibrant economic environment in Bluffton, Ohio. The Bluffton Center for Entrepreneurs, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit business incubator, offers programs that support young businesses, accelerate their growth, and increase their chances of success.

Executive Director James Enneking expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the team: “​We are thrilled to welcome Rene Gabriel as our Assistant Director. Her expertise and dedication will undoubtedly enhance our efforts to support local businesses and entrepreneurs, driving economic development in our community.”

Ms. Gabriel’s appointment underscores the commitment of both organizations to strengthen Bluffton’s business landscape by providing robust support and resources to local enterprises.