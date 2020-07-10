ATM Damaged, Culprit Sought

Findlay Police are looking for help in identifying a man who damaged an ATM this week.

The incident, Monday around 9pm, was captured by surveilance cameras. In the pictures, a man is seen attempting to break into the ATM at First National Bank in the 1600 block of Tiffin Avenue. A white male is seen wearing a bandana, polo shirt, and shorts while weilding a hatchet.

If you recognize the man, or know anything about the incident, oplease contact the Findlay Police at 419-424-7150. You may remain anonymous.