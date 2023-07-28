Attempted Robbery At Downtown Findlay Restaurant

The Findlay Police Department says someone tried to rob the Subway restaurant in downtown Findlay on Thursday night.

Police said a male suspect entered the restaurant at 608 South Main Street at 6:22 Thursday night and told the employees that he needed $100.

When the suspect was not given any money he ran out of the back of the business and threatened to come back and shoot up the place.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery.

Police said the suspect was wearing a green stocking hat and had a bandana covering his face.

The incident remains under investigation.