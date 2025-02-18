Author/Illustrator To Hold Presentation At Mazza Museum

(From the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum)

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will host an afternoon of creativity and whimsy with a presentation Sunday, March 2, by Thyra Heder, author/illustrator of picture books, storyboard and scenic artist for movies and TV.

The event is free and open to the public, beginning at 4:30 p.m., at the Mazza Museum, in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion on the UF campus.

Heder has created six picture books: Fraidyzoo, The Bear Report, Alfie, How Do You Dance?, Sal Boat, and most recently Nose to Nose.

Ben Sapp, director of the Mazza Museum, said book lovers and artists of all ages will enjoy Heder’s dynamic presentation.

“Thyra brings a blend of talent, enthusiasm, and approachability to her presentations, revealing the magic behind her illustrations,” he said.

A Massachusetts native, Heder graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s degree in art semiotics with a focus on film and video. She currently lives in New York City and collaborates with many artists from her studio in Brooklyn.

Following her presentation, there will be book sales and autographing, and Heder’s books will be sold at a 15% discount.

Registration is requested at https://oilers.findlay.edu/pages/mazza-events/mazza-thyra-heder-illustrator. Visit the Mazza Museum’s website mazzamuseum.org for more information.