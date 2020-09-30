Author Shares Story Of Hope & Redemption At Findlay Mission

A best-selling author spoke at the City Mission of Findlay and shared his story of hope and redemption.

Ron Hall wrote the book “Same Kind of Different As Me” which tells the story of his relationship with a homeless man, Denver Moore, and how they changed each other’s lives.

Ron encourages people to open their eyes and be willing to look at homeless people in a different way, in the way God looks at them.

“We are all the same kind of different when you get right down to it,” he said.

Ron has spoken at more than 500 homeless shelters across the country and has raised millions of dollars for the homeless.

The book “Same Kind of Different As Me” was made into a movie starring Greg Kinnear, Renee Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou and Jon Voight.

Learn more about Ron’s story and his books here.