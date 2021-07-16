Authorities Ask For Assistance In IDing UTV Thief

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man seen on surveillance video stealing a John Deere UTV from a Findlay business.

The sheriff’s office says the theft occurred at Findlay Implement at 1640 Northridge Road at 6:20 Sunday morning.

The suspect is a white man who was wearing a camo sweatshirt/jacket and blue jeans.

The individual was observed driving a gray 2005-2007 Ford F-250 pulling an enclosed trailer.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Otto with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7261.