Automated Crosswalks Replaced With Push Button Activators

The automated pedestrian signals at Findlay’s mid-block crosswalks in downtown have been replaced with push button activators.

The automated flashing lights were supposed to warn drivers when a pedestrian was crossing Main Street but they frequently malfunctioned.

At times, the lights would be going off with no pedestrians in sight.

In the fall of 2019 the city set up a camera to hopefully uncover what was causing the issue but had no luck.

Now, pedestrians simply have to press the button, and the lights will activate and they can safely cross Main Street.