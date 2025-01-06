Awakening Minds Art Hires New Development Director

(From Awakening Minds Art)

Awakening Minds Art (AMA) has hired Inci Yilmazli-Trout as its new Development Director. This position, vacant since the organization temporarily closed its doors due to the pandemic, will now focus on advancing AMA’s fundraising efforts, cultivating community partnerships, and helping the organization achieve its goals.

Yilmazli-Trout holds a Bachelor of Science from Halic University in Istanbul, Turkey, a Master of Arts in Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, TX, and a PhD in Education from the same institution. She brings experience in program development, grant writing, and community engagement, with a focus on fostering inclusivity and personal growth.

“I joined Awakening Minds Art because their mission of inclusivity and fostering growth through the arts deeply resonates with my personal and professional values,” said Yilmazli-Trout. “The arts have a unique ability to bring people together, inspire growth, and create lasting change, and I’m honored to contribute to this important work.”

Emily Sullivan, Executive Director of AMA, expressed her enthusiasm about the new addition to the team: “I’m incredibly excited to have Inci on board. Her expertise in development, her passion for community engagement, and her strong background in education will be invaluable as we continue to grow and fulfill our mission. Having someone of her caliber on the team is a tremendous asset, and I look forward to the impact she will make.”

Yilmazli-Trout is a new member of the Findlay community and is dedicated to supporting AMA’s mission of providing transformative visual art programs for individuals of all ages and abilities.

About Awakening Minds Art

Awakening Minds Art is a nonprofit organization based in Findlay, Ohio, offering therapeutic and educational visual art programs to individuals of all abilities.

For more information, visit awakeningmindsart.org