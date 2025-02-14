Awakening Minds Art Holding Entertaining Fundraiser

(From Awakening Minds Art)

Awakening Minds Art (AMA) is bringing an electrifying evening of music and entertainment to Findlay with its Dueling Pianos fundraiser on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Hancock Hotel.

Featuring the high-energy performance of “T” and Rich Dueling Pianos, guests will enjoy an interactive, crowd-pleasing show filled with music, laughter, and unforgettable moments—all while supporting AMA’s mission to provide therapeutic and educational art programs for individuals of all ages and abilities.

Tickets are now available:

General Admission: $60 per person, includes snacks and desserts.

Reserved Table for Eight: $480, includes eight reserved seats and eight drink tickets.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals looking to support the cause:

‘AMAzing’ Headlining Sponsor – $3,000 (1 available)

‘Happy Little Piano’ Sponsor – $1,500 (1 available)

‘Let There Be Dancing’ Sponsor – $1,000 (2 available)

‘Giving Tree’ Sponsor – $750 (3 available)

Each sponsorship package includes reserved seating, drink tickets, and various levels of recognition in event promotions and marketing materials.

Proceeds from the event will directly support AMA’s programming, ensuring continued access to inclusive and impactful art experiences for the community.

To purchase tickets or secure a sponsorship, visit https://awakeningmindsart.org/pianos.

For more information, please contact: Emily Sullivan, executive director at [email protected] or Jordan Hamilton, board member, [email protected].