Awakening Minds Art Honors Board Member/Supporter

(From Awakening Minds Art)

Awakening Minds Art presented the inaugural Sarah Crisp-Ricker Award to Tamera Rooney during its annual meeting held Thursday evening. The award recognizes a volunteer or staff member who demonstrates exceptional commitment to the organization’s mission to provide therapeutic and educational visual art programs to individuals of all ages and abilities.

Rooney was recognized for her long-standing involvement with the organization, including her role as a board member and early supporter. Her board term concluded the same evening, and she was invited to serve as a lifetime board member.

During the meeting, the organization also announced its new slate of officers for the 2025–2026 term:

Kyle Frias, president (re-elected)

Jordan Hamilton, vice president

Sarah Crisp-Ricker, secretary

Cassi Cronin, treasurer (re-elected)

Outgoing officers include Allison Trutt, former vice president, and Rachel Fix, former secretary. Other board members include Shelby Cole. New Board members inducted were Jake Warrington, Mellisa Johnston, Kristen Kachur.

The annual meeting included board members, staff, instructors, and community supporters. Attendees received an update on the organization’s activities over the past year and were briefed on plans for the upcoming year.