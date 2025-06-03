Awakening Minds Art Launches The Forever Fund

(From Awakening Minds Art)

Awakening Minds Art (AMA), a nonprofit dedicated to providing therapeutic and educational visual art programs to all ages and abilities, has announced the launch of The Forever Fund, a newly established endowment at the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

This summer, AMA is rallying community support to build a lasting financial foundation through its 2025 Summer Campaign for The Forever Fund. With a benchmark goal of $10,000, this initiative will ensure AMA’s mission lives on forever, supporting inclusive one-on-one and group programming for generations to come.

“An endowment is like a piggy bank that never stops giving,” said Emily Sullivan, Executive Director of AMA. “This fund will grow year after year, helping us provide confidence-building, sensory-friendly, and skill-developing art programs to individuals of all ages and abilities, no matter what the future brings.”

AMA invites community members to be among the first founding donors of The Forever Fund. Donations of $25 or more will be honored with unique recognitions. Top-tier donors, dubbed Masterpiece Makers, will receive prominent placement on a permanent recognition plaque at AMA’s headquarters.

Supporters Can Give Today at:

🔗 www.community-foundation.com/funds/awakening-minds-art-fund

Fundraising efforts this year will emphasize support for one-on-one programming, a key initiative for AMA during its inception in 2009. This program provides customized, therapeutic art instruction tailored to individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health needs, aging-related challenges, and more.

“Art is how our students find their voice, grow their confidence, and build skills that serve them far beyond the classroom,” said Sullivan. “By contributing to The Forever Fund, you’re not just giving to AMA, you’re becoming part of its legacy.”

About Awakening Minds Art

Founded in Findlay, Ohio, Awakening Minds Art is a nonprofit organization offering inclusive, visual art programs that serve individuals of all ages and abilities. Whether in the classroom, at senior care facilities, or through one-on-one sessions, AMA’s mission is to empower people through creativity, confidence, and connection.