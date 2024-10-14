‘Awakening Minds Art’ Raises Funds And Awareness With Art Auction

(From Awakening Minds Art)

Awakening Minds Art (AMA) held its 14th Annual Art Auction on October 12, 2024, successfully raising funds to support its therapeutic and educational visual art programs. The live auction featured artwork created by AMA students, who work with instructors to develop non-art-related goals through art-making.

Above is a picture of Mason Frias showing off his auction painting “Ice Cream for Two”.

More than 150 attendees gathered to bid on student pieces, with some of the students presenting their work as it was auctioned. The event, which serves as AMA’s primary fundraiser, highlighted the organization’s mission to provide inclusive, therapeutic art programs to individuals of all ages and abilities.

“We are grateful for the overwhelming generosity shown tonight,” said Emily Sullivan, executive director of AMA. “This event is about more than just raising funds—it’s a celebration of our students, their achievements, and the support of our community.”

AMA also recognized The Heritage, the 2024 Honorary Agency. The Heritage served as the host facility for AMA’s initial programming in 2009, and their ongoing support has played a key role in the organization’s growth. AMA also honored Sarah (Crisp) Ricker, the founder of Awakening Minds Art, for her years of dedication and service.

Special thanks were extended to this year’s major sponsors, including Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Buckeye Broadband, Don & Carrie Templin, and Ohio Logistics. Their support, along with many individual donors, ensures AMA can continue offering programming to individuals of all ages and abilities across the region.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit AMA’s programs. AMA offers programs that foster creativity and self-expression while also helping participants achieve non-art-related goals.

About Awakening Minds Art

Awakening Minds Art was founded in 2009 to provide therapeutic and educational programming for individuals of all abilities. Through adaptive and inclusive art education, AMA fosters growth, communication, and self-expression for participants.

For more information on Awakening Minds Art, visit awakeningmindsart.org or follow them on social media. Donations can be made online or by check mailed to 1640 Tiffin Ave, Findlay, OH, 45840.