AWS To Invest Billions In Expanding Ohio Operations

Amazon Web Services has announced that it plans to invest 7.8 billion dollars into its Ohio operations.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, the company wants to expand data centers through 2029.

A possible location could be New Albany, in central Ohio.

In January, the company paid nearly $117 million dollars for parcels near the Intel site.

Since 2015 AWS has invested $6.3 billion in Ohio, supporting an average of more than 3,500 full-time equivalent jobs annually.