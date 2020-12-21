Axe Ventura Opens In Downtown Findlay

There’s an interesting, new activity to take part in during your next trip to downtown Findlay.

Axe throwing.

Axe Ventura held its grand opening on Saturday.

We spoke with manager Bryan White, who said they don’t just give you an axe and say ‘go have fun’.

He says each lane has an Axe Master that teaches customers the proper technique.

“We teach what we call the Axe Ventura way, which is two-handed. We teach you how to stand, throw and get it to stick.”

Bryan says the owners are from Kenton and thought downtown Findlay needed a new, fun event for people to enjoy.

This is their second location. The first one is in Ann Arbor, right by the campus of the University of Michigan.

He says walk-ins are welcome but advises people to book ahead to make sure there is availability.

Axe Ventura is located at 401 South Main Street.

Click here to learn more and to book an axe-throwing outing.