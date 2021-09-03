B-17 “Yankee Lady” Coming To Findlay Airport
A special event will be held at the Findlay Airport.
The B-17 Flying Fortress “Yankee Lady” will be at the airfield on Sunday, September 5th from 10 to 4 for paid tours and a limited number of paid rides.
The Flying Fortress was developed in the early 1930s by Boeing and was a staple in the US air forces during World War II.
More than 12-thousand were built, but only 40 survive. Yankee Lady is one of less than a dozen of the craft that are still airworthy.
Also part of the festivities will be the opportunity to see and ride in a biplane.
The event is being put on by the Yankee Air Museum.
(pic courtesy of the Yankee Air Museum)