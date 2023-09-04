Back To School For Liberty-Benton Students

Students in Liberty-Benton Local Schools head back to class on Tuesday, September 5th as the new school year begins.

The school district recently held a grand opening celebration for its new elementary/middle school which is located just south of the high school along County Road 9.

“It is indeed a great day to be an Eagle,” said Superintendent Bruce Otley.

“To see so many familiar faces coming in today enjoying this space that they helped us create.”

Bruce said the entire building is beautifully made and some of the notable features are the 800 seat performing arts center and the use of natural lighting throughout the building.

People also had a chance to check out the newly renovated high school next door.