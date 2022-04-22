Backyard Mission Trip Still In Need Of Volunteers

Backyard Mission Trip of Findlay is looking for some more volunteers to help out with their upcoming event on Saturday, April 30th.

Instead of going afar on a Mission Trip, churches, community members and other volunteers will gather on that day to do yard work, painting, and make house repairs.

Lee Ann Ireland says the event is a great way for people to give back to their neighborhoods and to help out people in need.

As Lee Ann mentioned in the audio above, they’re looking for people of all skill levels to help out.

She says they average more than 200 projects in their annual event.

For more information about Backyard Mission Trip of Findlay and to volunteer, click here.