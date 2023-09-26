Ballreich Snack Foods Acquired By Grippo’s

Ballreich Snack Foods in Tiffin has announced that it was acquired by Cincinnati snack food manufacturer Grippo’s.

Ballreich’s says the deal will add capacity to the Ballreich plant and jobs to Seneca County while enabling Grippo’s to enhance its productivity, brand portfolio and market reach.

“This is an exciting new chapter for all of us associated with Ballreich’s,” said President Tom Miller.

“Like Ballreich in Tiffin, Grippo’s is an institution in Cincinnati and throughout the Ohio River Valley.”

Both companies were founded more than 100 years ago and are industry leaders in their regions.