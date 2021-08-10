Ballreich’s Issues Product Recall

Ballreich’s Snack Food Company in Tiffin has issued a voluntary recall of one of its products due the possible contamination of a seasoning mix with salmonella. The company has recalled packages of Bar-B-Q Potato Chips in 1.5, 2.75, and 7 ounce packages with sell-by dates between October 188th and November first of this year. Th products were distributed to retail outlets in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

The comapany is making the recall out of an abundance of caution to assure the safety of its customers.

The seasoning at issue is provided by an outside supplier. The contamination was found during routine product quality testing and no illnesses have been reported.