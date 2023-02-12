Bank Robbed At Gunpoint In Putnam County

Authorities in Putnam County are investigating a bank robbery.

The Kalida Police Department says a man robbed the Union Bank Company at 110 East North Street in Kalida on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Investigators say the individual approached the teller with a black handgun and made threatening demands for money.

The teller complied and the suspect exited the bank walking west on East North Street.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect are below and more information is available by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Kalida Police Department or FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.