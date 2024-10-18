Bar Association Helping Voters Get Familiarized With Judicial Candidates

(ONN) – One of the major decisions facing Ohio voters in this election is choosing three justices for the state’s highest court.

A “state elections survey” found that more than 60 percent of voters struggle with that decision due to not knowing much about the candidates.

To help, the Ohio Bar Association created the website ‘JudicialVotesCount.org.’

It provides detailed information on judicial races by county, profiles on justices and answers to commonly asked questions.

Mary Augsburger, CEO of the Ohio Bar Association says you’ll hear from the candidates about their legal experience is, what their judicial philosophy is, and judge a little bit more about their character as well.

WFIN recently spoke with Incumbent Justice Michael Donnelly, a Democrat, and his challenger, Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan, a Republican. Click here for that story.