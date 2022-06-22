Barks & Brews Humane Society Fundraiser

The 2nd annual Barks & Brews, a collaboration between Findlay Brewing Company and the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County, will be held on Sunday, June 26th on East Crawford Street in downtown Findlay.

“Barks & Brews is a fun-filled day, packed with activities and goodies for dogs and owners while raising funds for Hancock County’s local Humane Society,” said Sarah Foltz of Findlay Brewing Company.

She says, this year, the event has expanded throughout East Crawford Street to provide additional space for activities perfect for dogs and their humans.

People are asked to pre-register so they have enough supplies.

Click here to pre-register and to get more information.

Click here to see what animals the Humane Society and SPCA of Hancock County has up for adoption.