Barn Destroyed In Fire East Of Findlay

Several fire departments responded to a barn fire east of Findlay on Monday afternoon.

The fire was at a farm on Township Road 255, a little north of U.S. 224.

Washington Township and Arcadia were among the fire departments that responded to battle the blaze.

The barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, sending smoke high into the sky.

Part of the barn collapsed in the video you can see below, and it was a total loss.

No word on the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.