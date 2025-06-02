Barricaded Suspects Arrested In Findlay

(From the Findlay Police Department)

An Officer was doing surveillance at 141 Lotze St. on 6-2-2025 at 1308 hours watching for two residents of that address that had active bench warrants for their arrest.

Resident, Charles Cooper III, had two misdemeanor bench warrants for his arrest through the Findlay Municipal Court as well as a felony bench warrant for his arrest through the Hancock County Common Pleas Court.

Resident, Madison Fenbert, had two misdemeanor bench warrants for her arrest through the Findlay Municipal Court.

During surveillance the officer observed Charles inside the residence.

Contact was attempted at the door.

Charles barricaded himself in the residence and refused to answer the door.

A tactical team compromising of on duty Findlay Police Department Officers and on duty Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies was formed.

Charles was given multiple verbal commands and ample time to exit the residence on his own.

Charles ultimately refused to exit the residence.

The tactical team breached the door on the residence and entered.

Charles was found hiding on a bed on the second floor.

He was taken into custody on his warrants.

Madison was found hiding in a closet in the same room Charles was found in.

She was arrested on her warrants.

Charles and Madison were taken to the Hancock County Jail and incarcerated.